Saginaw Township Zoning Change Meets Opposition During Approval Process

Saginaw resident Jim Jasienski is seeking a zoning change for land he owns at McCarty and Barnard Roads. He’s seeking a change in zoning from low density residential to high density residential so he can sell the property. Jasienski says the buyer would decide what to build on the 11.52 acres.

Saginaw Township planners rejected the project, saying it does not fit in the master plan for commercial type development in that neighborhood. Township Supervisor Tim Braun suggested Jasienski meet with the township’s planning department to consider other options.

The zoning change was presented for a first reading Monday, March 25 and will be up for final action in two weeks.