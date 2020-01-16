Saginaw Township Working On Community Survey As Part Of Master Plan Update
The Saginaw Township Planning Commission considers a survey to update the Master Plan. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Township officials will survey residents as part of a Master Plan update. Community Development Director Steve King says the Township’s consultant Spicer Group will be part of the process.
Areas to be explored include how people feel about the Township, what amenities should be added in the future and how people feel about
housing, transportation and business options.
King added the hope is to start the survey February First and complete it over the next four weeks. A paper form can be completed at the Township Hall or the survey can be finished through the Township web site or Facebook.