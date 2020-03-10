Saginaw Township Trustees Approve New Fiscal Year Budget
Saginaw Township trustees consider the proposed 2020-2021 fiscal year budget before adopting it unanimously. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Township trustees unanimously approved a roughly $34,000,000 budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year Monday including a general fund of just over $8,000,000.
Acting Township Manager Brian Rombalski says infrastructure upgrades will be an important component including sidewalks. He added a number of streets will also be improved including chip and seal work with input from the Saginaw County Road Commission.
The Township fiscal year begins April First.