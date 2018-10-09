Saginaw Township To Pay Its Share Of Universal Pump Station Upgrade

The Universal Pump Station Drain in Zilwaukee is being rebuilt over the next two years. The project is being sponsored by Saginaw County.

Saginaw Township Manager Rob Grose says the Township along with Kochville and Carrollton Townships will be asked to assist with payment because storm water from their properties flows into the pump station. Rebuilding work will include new pumps and all new electronics among other features.

Grose added Saginaw Township’s share will amount to $735,000 over 20 years or an average of more than $40,000 annually.