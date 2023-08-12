Saginaw Township to Host “Tournament of the Township”

A special event next month in Saginaw Township aims to give people a chance for some friendly competition while supporting local schools. The Tournament of the Township will be held September 9th at various facilities around Saginaw Township.

Township Manager Brian Rombalski spoke with Art Lewis. He says participants can join in a variety of sports and activities beginning at 9:00 a.m.

“What we’re looking to do is kind of have about a 6-sport event, where we’re going to have euchre, pickleball, volleyball, corn hole, disc golf, golf…” said Rombalski. “An individual is going to be able to register for $15. It gets you in, gets you some friendly competition where you’re going to compete in one or maybe two of those sports.”

Once all the games wrap up, Rombalski says a Party on McCarty-style event will be held featuring live music, food, and other entertainment. Tournament participants will get in free, but anyone else can join for a $5 donation or a donation of school supplies to support Saginaw Township Community Schools.

Registration for the tournament can be found at SaginawTownship.org/departments/parks_and_recreation.