Saginaw Township Searching For New Manager
Saginaw Township Manager Rob Grose in tie seated next to Township Attorney. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw Township is looking for a new Manager following the recent retirement of Rob Grose.
Township Supervisor Tim Braun says the replacement process will be a methodical one and likely take several months to complete. Braun added he’s confident in the Township’s experienced department heads along with Assistant Manager Brian Rombalski keeping things moving forward in the interim.
Grose had worked for the Township since 1995, starting as Assistant Director of Community Development before ultimately being named Manager in 2011.
Braun praised Grose for his work ethic while wishing him and his family well in their future endeavors which are expected to include travel
and spending more time together.