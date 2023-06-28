Saginaw Township Schools Superintendent Retiring

The Saginaw Township Community School District Superintendent will retire at the end of the year.

Bruce Martin made his announcement to the school board on June 22. Martin has led the district through significant challenges during his five years at the helm, including overseeing the tightening of security protocols and spending plans for multiple new grants and implementing more efficient systems and processes. Additionally, notable efforts include steering the district through the COVID- 19 pandemic and the first bond proposal put forth to voters in 15 years. Martin will retire in December after 33 years in public education to spend more time with his family and other life pursuits.

The Board of Education will begin the process of hiring the next Superintendent immediately. Martin will continue serving as Superintendent until January 1, to ensure a smooth leadership transition takes place.