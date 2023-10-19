Saginaw Township Schools Resource Officer Recognized

A school resource officer for Saginaw Township Community Schools has been recognized by the Crime Prevention Association of Michigan.

Officer Andy Carlson was awarded the Outstanding School Officer Award at the CPAM’s annual conference in Traverse City. Carlson has been a School Resource Officer for five years and acts as a mentor and protector for Saginaw Township’s Heritage High School, as well as the private high school in the community. He was nominated by Saginaw Township Police Sergeant Chris Fredenberg.