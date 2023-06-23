Saginaw Township Schools Looking for Info on Failed Bond Proposal

Saginaw Township Community Schools is looking for input on why a $242.9 million bond proposal was defeated in the last election.

While the bond proposal was not approved by voters, the district says facility needs did not go away. The bond asked to finance improvements at all eight school facilities and included revenue for demolishing three aging circular classroom pods and constructing a new Academic and Arts facility at Heritage High School. The district has prepared a post bond survey, asking what residents liked and did not like about the proposed projects and how STCS might repackage the bond proposal in the future to address facility needs.

Residents can access the survey by scanning a QR code found on the district’s social media and at stcs.org. The survey will be open until July 13.