Saginaw Township School Board Closer To Naming New Superintendent

Saginaw Township school board trustees narrowed a list of five candidates down to two Monday for follow up interviews to see who will be the new Superintendent.

The two finalists are both currently Superintendents including Bruce Martin in Millington and Jeff Collier in Au Gres. Board members cited that experience as crucial in the selection process.

Martin and Collier will return for second interviews the week of September 10th. Contacts with references and possible visits to each candidate’s district will follow. A final selection is expected at the board meeting September 24th.