Saginaw Township School Board Closer To Naming New Superintendent

Saginaw Township Board of Education (source: Saginaw Twp. Community School District)

Saginaw Township school board trustees narrowed a list of five candidates down to two Monday for follow up interviews to see who will be the new Superintendent.

The two finalists are both currently Superintendents including Bruce Martin in Millington and Jeff Collier in Au Gres.  Board members cited that experience as crucial in the selection process.

Martin and Collier will return for second interviews the week of September 10th. Contacts with references and possible visits to each candidate’s district will follow. A final selection is expected at the board meeting September 24th.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Outages, Flood Watch in the Great Lakes Bay Region Man Dies in Saginaw Homicide Northbound I-75 Motorcyle Crashes Injure Several in Bay County Bay City Is One Of 11 Great Lakes Ports of Call For Tall Ships Delta College Saginaw Center Construction Moving Right Along High Tech Cancer Radiation Available To McLaren Patients
Comments