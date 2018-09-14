Saginaw Township School Board Chooses New Superintendent

Saginaw Township school board trustees voted unanimously Thursday for Bruce Martin to become Superintendent.

Board President Mike Colucci called the district’s new leader student centered. Colucci added Martin who had been Superintendent in Millington  should soon be in his new job once contract negotiations conclude, perhaps as early as September 24th.

The board chose Martin over Superintendent Jeff Collier from Au Gres  after going through an initial list of five candidates with the help of School Exec  Connect to replace Doug Trombley. Trombley took a job with the Bay-
Arenac Intermediate school district this past spring.

