Saginaw Township Robbery Attempt at Kroger Leads to Arrest

Michael Percha
Jan 18, 2021 @ 8:04am
A 32-year-old man was arrested in Saginaw Township Friday, January 15 for trying to rob a grocery store.

Saginaw Township police responded to the Kroger at 4672 State Street around 1:45 p.m. after the suspect allegedly entered the store, demanding money from a clerk at the service counter, who refused to give over any money. Police say there was no indication of a weapon in the robbery attempt. The man left the store in a vehicle.

About 30 minutes later, a Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description and pulled it over in the area of Tittabawassee Road and I-675. The man was arrested. He’s awaiting arraignment in the Saginaw County Jail.

