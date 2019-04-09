Saginaw Township Rezoning Effort Hits Snag

Efforts to rezone over 11 acres at the corner of McCarty and Barnard in Saginaw Township hit a snag Monday.

Community Development Director Steve King says a proposal to change the land from low density residential to low rise, high density residential had to be withdrawn. King explained that under the Township’s master plan the site is considered potential commercial property for the future. King predicts efforts to find a compromise that might include a mix of commercial and residential zoning will continue with talks possibly lasting several months.