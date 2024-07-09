Saginaw Township Pool to Receive $1.9 Million State Grant

A pool at a Saginaw Township elementary school will likely get some repairs thanks to a $1.9 million grant from the State of Michigan.

The pool at Sherwood Elementary School closed in February of 2022 because of a broken dehumidification unit that caused mold and structural problems in the pool building. Before its closure, the pool hosted programs for school children and community members for over 35 years. The school district had put together a rehabilitation plan, but wasn’t able to use money from its general fund because the pool is not used for day-to-day K-12 instruction.

State Representative Amos O’Neal secured the funding in the 2025 state budget, which is awaiting Governor Whitmer’s signature. The school hopes to release a roadmap for reopening the pool once the funds are made available in the Fall.