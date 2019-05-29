Saginaw Township Police Updating Video Technology

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl briefs Township trustees on a proposal to purchase updated video technology for his department. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Saginaw Township trustees approved a low bid of over $177,000 from Allen, Texas based Watch Guard Tuesday for 20 in-car cameras plus 20 body cameras for police officers along with a server to store the video.

Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the state of the art equipment is used by other agencies including Saginaw Police and Michigan State Police. Pussehl added over half of the Township’s current in-car cameras are more than a decade old and past their life span.

He says the new technology should be fully installed by the end of summer.