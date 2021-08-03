Saginaw Township Police to Celebrate National Night Out

The Saginaw Township Police Department is celebrating National Night Out with a big event at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex Tuesday, Aug. 3. It runs from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., with public safety activities, presentations and demonstrations. There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities including bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, games, prizes and much more.
“This is an opportunity for our public to come out and visit with their Public Safety Professionals in a fun relaxing environment.” said Chief of Police, Donald Pussehl.
Saginaw Township Police have also partnered with Ascension St. Mary’s Field Neurosciences Institute to custom fit bike helmets for children. There will be 250 free helmets available for toddlers (over age 1) through teens. A handful of boys and girls bikes will also be raffled off. This free raffle is sponsored by the Saginaw Lodge of Fraternal Order of Police, the Saginaw Township Walmart, and Target Corporation.
Hot dogs, popcorn, and beverages will be available with proceeds benefiting the Saginaw Township Police Explorer Post and Crime Prevention Unit.
“For National Night Out a lot of communities host smaller block parties, but we like to be able to say that our National Night Out is the largest single venue event north of Detroit.” said one of the event organizers, Chris Fredenburg.
This is Saginaw Township’s 17th year holding a National Night Out event, which is celebrated in communities across the country each August to promote police-community partnerships neighborhood safety.
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex is located at 3575 McCarty Road, between Bay and Mackinaw Roads.