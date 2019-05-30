Saginaw Township Police Officer Praised For Life Saving Effort

Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeffrey Fenton is being praised for his life saving efforts involving a woman choking on a piece of steak.

Police Chief Don Pussehl says Fenton responded to T-G-I Friday’s on Tittabawassee about Five Wednesday afternoon where he found the 56 year old from Fairgrove lying on the floor with someone already performing C-P-R. Fenton performed a finger sweep into the woman’s throat as he noticed her face turning blue which partially dislodged the steak. He then opened her mouth further in order to remove the meat. She then resumed breathing and was able to sit up.

Fenton has served two years in Saginaw Township after working with Bay City’s Department of Public Safety.