Saginaw Township Police Officer Praised For Life Saving Effort

Saginaw Township Police Officer Jeffrey Fenton is being praised for his life saving efforts involving  a woman choking on a piece of steak.

Police Chief Don Pussehl  says Fenton responded to T-G-I Friday’s on Tittabawassee about Five Wednesday afternoon where he found the 56 year old from Fairgrove lying on the  floor with someone already performing C-P-R. Fenton  performed a finger sweep into the woman’s throat as he  noticed her face turning blue which partially dislodged the steak. He then opened her mouth further in order to remove the meat. She then resumed breathing and was able to sit up.

Fenton has served two years in Saginaw  Township after working with Bay City’s Department of  Public Safety.

