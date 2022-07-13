Saginaw Township Police Looking for Armed Robbery Suspect

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery in Saginaw Township Sunday, July 10.
The robbery occurred at the BP gas station at 4480 State St. just after 10:00 p.m. Police say a man wearing a white hoodie, black pants, black shoes with white soles and a face covering produced a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. According to police, the suspect made off with only a small amount of cash. He fled on foot north towards Poplars Apartments.
The suspect is described as 5’5″ with a thin to medium build. Please call the Saginaw Township Police Department if you have any information.