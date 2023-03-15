WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Township Police Investigating Hit-and-Run

By jonathan.dent
March 15, 2023 4:04PM EDT
Police in Saginaw Township are looking for information on a hit-and-run that occurred earlier this month.

The incident occurred on March 5th in the parking lot of Kroger at 4672 State Street. According to police, a light colored sedan with an Arizona license plate ran into a parked vehicle and a pedestrian. Police say the person who was struck suffered a severe injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at (989) 793-2310.

