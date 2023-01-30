Saginaw Township Police Investigating Clothing Store Breaking and Entering

Police in Saginaw Township are looking for a man caught on camera breaking into a clothing store and leaving with arms full of merchandise.

Police say the incident took place around 5:28 a.m. on Thursday at the DXL store on Bay Road.

The store’s security camera shows a pickup truck backing through the front doors and breaking the glass. The driver is seen entering the building three times and putting clothes into the cab of the truck, before leaving.

Police say the entire incident lasted around five minutes, and $2,700 worth of clothing was taken. The store will remain closed until the damage to the building can be repaired.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saginaw Township Police at (989) 791-7226 or message the Saginaw Township Police Department on Facebook.