Saginaw Township Police Identify Women Found Dead In Residence

Saginaw Township Police have identified the two women found dead inside a house on 4299 Lakeview West Monday as 70 year old Cynthia Dutton and 44 year old Lisa Geitman. Their deaths were initially classified as suspicious.

Detectives and State Police Crime Lab personnel have now completed their on scene investigation. Authorities say due to decomposition of the bodies a cause of death will have to be determined by a pathologist when the autopsies are completed. A date and time for those autopsies have not been determined yet.

More information will be released once it becomes available.