Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl Retires

Friday marked the last day of service for retiring Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl.
(Audio: Chief Pussehl’s Radio sign-off)
Pussehl had been with the Bridgeport, Saginaw, and Saginaw Township police departments for a combined 43 years- taking over as chief of Saginaw Township in 2004 after 19 years with the City.
During that time, Pussehl has overseen several community programs including the local iteration of the National Night Out and the Saginaw County crime prevention council, and taught a number of criminal justice courses at Saginaw Valley State University.
In a statement following his sign-off, he said he thanked the community for it’s support, and local public safety officials for all their hard work and dedication.
Chief Pussehl has been working side by side with his successor, Detective Lt. Scott Malace , since early last year to help with a smooth transition.