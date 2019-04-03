Saginaw Township Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

source: Alpha Media Image Library

Saginaw Township Police have released more information about the death of a mother and daughter inside their home at Lakeview Estates on Monday, April 1. Chief Donald Pussehl said following an autopsy, the case has been ruled a murder-suicide.

Pussehl said detectives believe 44-year-old Lisa Geitman killed her 70-year-old mother Cynthia Dutton during an argument, and then died by suicide. A relative called police after not hearing from one of the women for some time.

No other information about how the women died is being released at this time.

