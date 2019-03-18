Saginaw Township Crash Kills One

Saginaw Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. It happened shortly after 1:30 Monday afternoon at Lawndale and McCarty Roads, which is a four-way stop. Police say a grey Ford Taurus that was northbound on Lawndale had stopped for the stop sign and was about to turn right onto eastbound McCarty when a blue pickup truck that was also eastbound on McCarty failed to stop for the stop sign and hit the car.

The driver of the car received medical attention at the scene, but had passed away. The intersection was closed while investigators collected evidence from the scene. Police planned to release more information later.