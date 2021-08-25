Saginaw Township Company Has Hundreds of Job Openings

Saginaw Township-based Morley is looking for people to fill 500 job openings, with up to 600 more to added through October. Most of the jobs are local to the Great Lakes Bay Region and include remote work opportunities.
“There are numerous openings for job seekers who are looking for an entry-level position, and there are positions available for individuals with more experience looking to advance their career as well,” Ricardo Resio, Morley’s Director of Human Resources, stated. “This is a great opportunity for people with customer service skills in any industry, college students, parents wanting to work from home, retirees, veterans and people with disabilities.”
Available positions are in a number of service areas, including administrative support, document clerks, automotive technical support and talent acquisition. Many positions offer the ability to work in person or from home, as well as schedule flexibility. That includes the option to work four 10-hour days instead the traditional five eight-hour days.
“We are all excited about this increase in business opportunity and what it means for the Great Lakes Bay Region,” said President and CEO, Paul Furlo. “If you haven’t yet looked into what being part of the Morley Family is all about, please visit our careers site.”
You can find out more the openings by visiting the Morley website: www.careers.morleycompanies.com