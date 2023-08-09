Saginaw Township Community Schools Hires New Middle School Principal

Saginaw Township Community Schools has named a new principal to White Pine Middle School.

In a special meeting Monday evening, the Board of Education chose Kevin Champagne, the current Middle and High School Principal with the Mayville Community School district. Champagne taught math at White Pine for nine years at the start of his career and served as a football and softball coach. He also led numerous committees and activity clubs. He then went to work for the Institute for Excellence in Education as an instructional coach, consulting with districts throughout the state to improve academic achievement.

Champagne’s first day at White Pine is August 15.