Saginaw Township Community Schools Bond Proposal Defeated in May 2 Election

By News Desk
May 3, 2023 2:00AM EDT
Saginaw Township Community Schools

A bond proposal for Saginaw Township Community Schools put to voters in yesterday’s election was rejected.

The district proposed a nearly $243 million bond to make improvements in several areas including demolishing three aging circular classroom pods and constructing a new Academic and Arts facility at Heritage High School. The results of the election were 2,540 yes votes to 8,671 no votes.

Saginaw Township Superintendent Bruce Martin says in a statement the results are disappointing, but the district will assess the results before deciding their next steps.

