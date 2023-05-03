Saginaw Township Community Schools Bond Proposal Defeated in May 2 Election
May 3, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A bond proposal for Saginaw Township Community Schools put to voters in yesterday’s election was rejected.
The district proposed a nearly $243 million bond to make improvements in several areas including demolishing three aging circular classroom pods and constructing a new Academic and Arts facility at Heritage High School. The results of the election were 2,540 yes votes to 8,671 no votes.
Saginaw Township Superintendent Bruce Martin says in a statement the results are disappointing, but the district will assess the results before deciding their next steps.