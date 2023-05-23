Saginaw Township Church Crash Victim Identified

Police investigating a crash into a Saginaw Township church have identified the victim.

69-year-old Raymond Rocha was found dead the morning of May 18 by an employee of the Grace Baptist Church at 4619 Mackinaw Rd. Police say Rocha’s 2018 GMC Sierra had hit the church in reverse at a high rate of speed, ejecting him from the truck.

Police say it’s possible Rocha had a medical episode prior to the crash, though autopsy results to determine the actual cause of death are pending.