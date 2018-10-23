Saginaw Township Boosting Enforcement Regarding Campaign Signs

Saginaw Township’s message to political candidates and their supporters is to NOT leave campaign signs on municipal property or near voting voting places like schools or churches.

Township Manager Rob Grose says as an unwritten policy those signs were removed if they went up near the 100 foot campaign free area. But Grose explained one candidate leading up to the August primary kept replacing those signs.

Grose added any candidate cannot permanently install such signs and leave them in the ground, but can physically hold onto them. Grose says the new ordinance adopted by Township trustees Monday will be enforced up to and including November 6th which is Election Day.