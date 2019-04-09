Saginaw Township Board Approves Written EST Mutual Aid Agreement

Saginaw Township Police Chief Don Pussehl

Saginaw Township trustees approved a written mutual aid agreement Monday involving Saginaw County’s Emergency Services Team.

Township Police Chief Don Pussehl says the unit has operated informally for decades, but members felt it critical to have specific language clarifying issues like operations. Pussehl added officers from Saginaw Township and the Saginaw Police Department make up most of the 20 member squad. Saginaw and other communities with members on the team will also have to approve the agreement.

