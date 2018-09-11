Saginaw Township Board Approves Audit And Prepares For Road Project

The results from Saginaw Township’s latest budget audit showed over $635,000 going back into the Township’s fund balance thanks in part to reduced expenses. Township Manager Rob Grose says that will mean more money for projects like the reconstruction of Barnard from Shattuck north to Schust including replacement of the old water main. That’s planned for 2019.

A public hearing and resolution for road improvement work in the Autumn Ridge Subdivision off McCarty near Center will be on the September 24th Township Board agenda before being approved in early October. The estimated cost for that work also to be done next year is around $650,000.