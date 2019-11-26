Saginaw Township Bank Robbery Under Investigation
surveillance photo of suspect (source: Saginaw Twp. Police dept.)
Saginaw Township Police are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery. It happened at 3:20 pm this afternoon at the PNC Bank at 5270 Gratiot. Police said the suspect was a white man, who entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. He left on foot with an undetermined amount of money, heading west on Gratiot.
The suspect is described as between 40 and 50 years old, 5’10” with a medium build and some facial hair or stubble. He was wearing a blue dark blue knit stocking cap, dark colored sunglasses, a dark winter coat, blue jeans, and brown work boots. If you have any information, contact Saginaw County Central Dispatch (911) or the Saginaw Township Police Department at 989-793-2310.