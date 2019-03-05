Saginaw Township Argument Ends With Murder

Saginaw Township Police say a domestic dispute between two men leaves one man dead and the other in jail. The men were 25-years-old and 33-years-old. Investigators did not say which man was killed.

The incident at 4035 Emerick began just before 4:00 p.m., Monday, when a man called Saginaw County 911 saying he had just shot another man. First police units on the scene reported numerous gun shots fired inside the house. The suspect barricaded himself inside the house and surrendered about 8:00 p.m., after talking with a Saginaw Emergency Services Team negotiator.

During the standoff, a 79-year-old man and two women, 19-years-old and 21-years-old were in the house along with two children under two years of age. They were not injured and were not being held against their will.

Saginaw Township Police are expected to release more information later Tuesday.