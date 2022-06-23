Saginaw to Resume Water Shutoffs for Non-Payment July 18

The City of Saginaw is reminding residents that collection efforts and water shutoffs for delinquent accounts will resume beginning Monday, July 18. The city paused water shutoffs early in the pandemic.
City officials said any account shown as delinquent with no recent payments payment arrangement will be subject to disconnection. Customers behind on payments can contact Saginaw’s Fiscal Services office to make payment arrangements or get other kinds of assistance.
Before shutoffs resume, Fiscal Services staff will be contacting customers in danger of disconnection. Customers with past due balances will receive a red card notice instructing them to contact Water Billing customer service at 989-759-1450 by the deadline.
“We want to make sure our citizens are aware of the July 18 date for water shutoffs and give them time to make payment arrangements or apply for the available financial assistance,” said Tim Morales, City Manager. “
The city is also encouraging utility customers struggling to pay their bills to seek financial assistance by contacting one of the following:
• 211 Northeast MI at 1-888-636-4211, hearing impaired callers call MI-RELAY at
1-800-649-3777
• DHHS for state emergency relief at 989-758-1100
• MSHDA Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (844-756-4423)
• Saginaw County Community Action Committee (989-753-7741)
Lori Brown, Finance Director, commented on the available assistance and payment plan options, “We know some customers continue to struggle financially, so financial assistance programs and payment plans are available to help our customers get back on track. We
encourage customers to contact us as soon as possible to discuss these options.”