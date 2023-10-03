WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw to Host Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on Ojibway Island

By News Desk
October 3, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Saginaw to Host Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on Ojibway Island
Ojibway Island at Sunset (source: City of Saginaw, photo by John Mickevich)

The city of Saginaw is holding a celebration of Indigenous people on Ojibway Island next Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The City is partnering with the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum to host a special unveiling of the new Native American Land Acknowledgement Marker starting at 10:30 A.M. The marker will specifically acknowledge the Anishinaabe’s Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, whose land the City of Saginaw resides on. The marker will be placed at the north end of the Island and maintained by the City. The Ziibiwing Center of Anishinaabe Culture and Lifeways will present a Pow Wow song and dance. The event is free and open to the public.

At noon immediately following the unveiling ceremony, all guests are invited back to the Sculpture Museum located at SVSU for a reception to highlight the museum’s newest exhibition: “Vitality and Continuity: Art in the Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Pueblo Women”.

Popular Stories

1

Two People Killed in Saginaw County Motorcycle Crash
2

Dow Event Center Cashless Policy Facing Pushback
3

Missing Woman Found in Woods in Alpena County by MSP K9
4

Deaths of Two Saginaw County Jail Inmates Under Investigation
5

Saginaw Police and FBI Searching for Attempted Bank Robbery Suspect