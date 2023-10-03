Saginaw to Host Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration on Ojibway Island

The city of Saginaw is holding a celebration of Indigenous people on Ojibway Island next Monday in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The City is partnering with the Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum to host a special unveiling of the new Native American Land Acknowledgement Marker starting at 10:30 A.M. The marker will specifically acknowledge the Anishinaabe’s Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe, whose land the City of Saginaw resides on. The marker will be placed at the north end of the Island and maintained by the City. The Ziibiwing Center of Anishinaabe Culture and Lifeways will present a Pow Wow song and dance. The event is free and open to the public.

At noon immediately following the unveiling ceremony, all guests are invited back to the Sculpture Museum located at SVSU for a reception to highlight the museum’s newest exhibition: “Vitality and Continuity: Art in the Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Pueblo Women”.