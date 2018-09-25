Saginaw To Give Free Smoke Detectors To City Residents

Saginaw residents will soon be able to get a free smoke detector for their home. Fire Chief Chris VanLoo says the device is a life saver for several reasons, giving you advance warning of a fire and the battery has a 10-year life span.

When the free alarms are available later this year, Saginaw firefighters will install them in a home and provide other life saving information. The program is similar to a program for several years that has installed over 10,000 smoke detectors in Saginaw homes using a federal safety grant. The latest grant is a federal emergency management grant of $22,858, with a city match of $1,142. He said the city is currently seeking bids to buy 2,000 smoke detectors.

More information about the free smoke detector program is available by calling the Saginaw Fire Department at 759-1393 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.