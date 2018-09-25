Saginaw To Give Free Smoke Detectors To City Residents

WSGW News file photo of Saginaw Fire Chief Chris VanLoo
Saginaw’s free smoke detector will be similar to this First Alert model.

Saginaw residents will soon be able to get a free smoke detector for their home. Fire Chief Chris VanLoo says the device is a life saver for several reasons, giving you advance warning of a fire and the battery has a 10-year life span.

When the free alarms are available later this year, Saginaw firefighters will install them in a home and provide other life saving information. The program is similar to a program for several years that has installed over 10,000 smoke detectors in Saginaw homes using a federal safety grant. The latest grant is a federal emergency management grant of $22,858, with a city match of  $1,142. He said the city is currently seeking bids to buy 2,000 smoke detectors.

More information about the free smoke detector program is available by calling the Saginaw Fire Department at 759-1393 during regular business hours, Monday through Friday.

