Saginaw to Conduct Homeless Point-In-Time Count

Saginaw will take part in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Michigan.

On January 24, the Saginaw County Consortium of Homeless Assistance Providers (SC-CHAP) with volunteers from the community will conduct Saginaw’s annual Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. Throughout the day and evening, trained volunteers will count and survey individuals who are staying in emergency shelters, transitional housing, and unsheltered locations which include outdoor encampments, streets, cars, and other places not meant for habitation throughout the community.

The count will provide a snapshot of the number of people experiencing homelessness, as well as key characteristics of those individuals and families. The results will indicate the minimum number of people experiencing homelessness in the community on any given night.

To volunteer, contact Erin Riley, Continuum of Care Coordinator at [email protected] or call 989-776-0546.