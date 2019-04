Saginaw’s 15 school buildings will be safer with the tightening of security at the buildings, including elementary schools, middle schools and high schoools .

Superintendent Doctor Ramont Roberts says the district will be restricting access to the buildings through one monitored entrance.

A $209,179 grant from the Michigan State Police and $69,726.25 from a school improvement bond will pay for the security upgrades.

The work is expected to be completed by September 30th.