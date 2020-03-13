Saginaw Suspends Water Shutoffs, Closing Facilities to Public Starting March 17
WSGW file photo
The City of Saginaw is discontinuing water shutoffs during the COVID-19 State of Emergency Declaration by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. City officials said shutoffs for nonpayment will temporarily stop to ensure citizens have the ability to practice recommended personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
Residential water accounts that are currently shut off due to delinquency will be reinstated for the $52 reconnect fee. Customers can contact the Customer Accounting Department at 759-1450 to restore service.
Although shutoffs are not occurring, the City reminds all customers that they are responsible for all water service costs that continue to accrue. Customers should continue to make their normal monthly water bill payment, which can be done online, by mail or drop box.
For questions regarding City of Saginaw services and payments, call (989) 399-1311.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17, the City of Saginaw is closing all City facilities to the public in an abundance of caution for the coronavirus.
This includes City Hall, 1315 S. Washington Avenue, and Public Works, 1435 S. Washington Avenue. The closings are planned to last until Monday, April 6. City administration will re-evaluate the situation at that time to determine if the closing should
be extended.
During this time, City employees will report to work as scheduled and all essential services, including recycling collection, water treatment, and public safety, will continue as normal. Citizens are advised to use online options, pay-by-phone, or the payment drop box located in the back of City Hall for all payments. Residents can visit www.saginaw-mi.com for information regarding payment options.