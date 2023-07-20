WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Teen to Get New Trial on Assaulting Police Charge

By News Desk
July 20, 2023 2:16AM EDT
Share
Saginaw Teen to Get New Trial on Assaulting Police Charge
(Getty Images)

A Saginaw teen is getting a second chance after a Saginaw County judge ordered a new trial following his conviction of a felony firearm charge in April.

19-year-old Rae’Quinn Scott was accused of pointing a gun at officers conducting a no-knock warrant at a home on Harrison Street in August 2021. Police shot Scott, who had to have a leg amputated. He was charged with felonious assault and felony firearm.

A jury convicted Scott of the felony firearm but were deadlocked on the assault charge. Scott’s lawyer appealed the conviction, and a new judge in the case, Circuit Court Judge Julie Gafkay, says the jury in the trial was confused by instruction given by the previous judge, James Borchard.

Gafkay has ordered a new trial on both charges.

Popular Stories

1

US-10 Construction in Bay County Begins the Next Phase
2

Michigan Fruit Pie Competition at the Saginaw County Fair presented by: Star of the West Milling, Michigan Sugar, American Crystal Sugar Beets
3

Body of Saginaw Teen Discovered in Abandoned House
4

Firefighters Extinguish Combine Fire in Frankenmuth Wheat Field
5

Consumers Energy Under Investigation for Faulty Meters