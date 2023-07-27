WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Teen Killed in Shooting

By jonathan.dent
July 27, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Saginaw Teen Killed in Shooting
(Getty Images)

An 18-year-old high school athlete was killed in Buena Vista Township Tuesday night.

Police say Mazzie Rudison was found shot to death at a home in the 500 block of North 26th street around 11:45 p.m. Rudison, who didn’t live in the area, is believed to have gotten into an altercation with someone at the home which resulted in the shooting, according to investigators. No suspects are currently in custody.

Rudison played football and basketball at Arthur Hill High School.

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides