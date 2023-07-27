Saginaw Teen Killed in Shooting

An 18-year-old high school athlete was killed in Buena Vista Township Tuesday night.

Police say Mazzie Rudison was found shot to death at a home in the 500 block of North 26th street around 11:45 p.m. Rudison, who didn’t live in the area, is believed to have gotten into an altercation with someone at the home which resulted in the shooting, according to investigators. No suspects are currently in custody.

Rudison played football and basketball at Arthur Hill High School.