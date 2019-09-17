      Weather Alert

Saginaw Teen Injured in Gun Accident

Michael Percha
Sep 17, 2019 @ 7:40am
source: WSGW file photo

The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting which took place Sunday, September 15 in Saginaw.

The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Robinwood. A 17-year-old boy was playing with a handgun with his cousin when it accidentally went off and shot him in the head. The cousin initially told police he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Police arrested a man who had the gun in his possession after fleeing the scene. Police say the man is on probation for a firearm offense.

