Saginaw Teen Injured in Gun Accident
source: WSGW file photo
The Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting which took place Sunday, September 15 in Saginaw.
The incident occurred around 6:00 p.m. in the 2100 block of Robinwood. A 17-year-old boy was playing with a handgun with his cousin when it accidentally went off and shot him in the head. The cousin initially told police he was the victim of a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in intensive care.
Police arrested a man who had the gun in his possession after fleeing the scene. Police say the man is on probation for a firearm offense.