Saginaw Teen Hospitalized After Shooting Sunday

A Saginaw teen was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Officials say a 17-year-old male was shot outside a business near the intersection of Genesee Street and Holland Avenue. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.