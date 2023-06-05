WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw Teen Hospitalized After Shooting Sunday

By jonathan.dent
June 5, 2023 1:04PM EDT
Share
Saginaw Teen Hospitalized After Shooting Sunday
(Getty Images)

A Saginaw teen was hospitalized after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Michigan State Police the shooting was reported around 1:15 p.m. Officials say a 17-year-old male was shot outside a business near the intersection of Genesee Street and Holland Avenue. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say there are currently no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Popular Stories

1

Charges Sought Against Six Women in Mt. Pleasant Shoplifting, Hit and Run
2

Midland Court Awards $31.6 Million Verdict in Favor of Family of Girl with Brain Damage
3

Crash in Saginaw Claims Life of 34-Year-Old, Leaves Two Others Injured
4

Crash in Bay County Claims Life of Saginaw County Teen, Injures 3 Others
5

Crash Involving State Police Vehicle Results in Minor Injuries