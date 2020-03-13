Saginaw Superintendent Comments On Bond Issue Status
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts at his seat following the school board briefing session. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts hopes to determine within 30 days how much bond money to request from voters in the November election. Roberts says a construction manager should be selected at the March 18th school board action meeting to help move that process forward.
Roberts praised state high school athletic association officials for their decision to cancel sports including “March Madness” basketball, adding it’s best to act on the side of caution and safety to prevent exposure to coronavirus. He spoke prior to the Governor’s declaration closing all K-12 public and private schools in Michigan for three weeks starting March 16th.