Saginaw Students Building Christmas Parade Float

Construction students at the Saginaw Career Complex are already working on a Santa float for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. Students built their first float for the parade Grand Marshall two years ago, after the company that rented the floats for the parade went out of business.

The new Santa float will be centered around a castle, with a design already approved, allowing the project to proceed. The Santa float is expected to be ready in time for this year’s parade, scheduled for Saturday Nov. 17 at 11:00 a.m. New this year, Santa will be available to greet children at the reviewing stand in Morley Plaza, from 10:30 a.m., until the parade begins.