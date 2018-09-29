Saginaw Students Building Christmas Parade Float

source: Saginaw Career Complex

Construction students at the Saginaw Career Complex are already working on a Santa float for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. Students built their first  float for the parade Grand Marshall two years ago, after the company that rented the floats for the parade went out of  business.

The new Santa float will be centered around a castle, with a  design already approved, allowing the project to proceed. The Santa float is expected to be ready in time for this year’s parade,  scheduled for Saturday Nov. 17 at 11:00 a.m. New this year, Santa will be available to greet children at the reviewing stand in Morley Plaza, from 10:30 a.m.,  until the parade begins.

source: Saginaw Career Complex

 

source: Saginaw Career Complex
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Road Debate Intensifies In Saginaw County River Of Time Returns To Bay City This Weekend Critical Millage Question Awaits Saginaw County Voters In November Hell’s Half Mile Film And Music Festival Back In Bay City Kochville Township DDA Sees Bright Future Ahead Chamber of Commerce meets to Discuss Promise Fundraiser Success
Comments