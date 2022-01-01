Saginaw Store Clerk Shot New Years Eve

A teenager is hospitalized after being shot during a New Year’s Eve robbery of the Saginaw store she works at.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, police responded to a robbery at the Family Dollar at 3417 E. Genesee Ave. near Hess Street on Saginaw’s East Side. They found the store’s 18-year-old female clerk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police have not released the clerk’s name.
The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown person had entered the store armed with a firearm, shot the young woman, and fled with an unknown amount of money.
She was taken to an area hospital, then transferred to another hospital for treatment of serious injuries to her face.
Police do not have a suspect in custody. They are asking anyone with information on the case to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289 or, to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-422-5245.