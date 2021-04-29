      Weather Alert

Saginaw Still Not Shutting Off Water Service, Outstanding Balance Approaches $1M

Ric Antonio
Apr 29, 2021 @ 6:29pm
(Alpha Media file photo)

The city of saginaw will continue to *not* shut off water service to residents struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic.

Even with the Statewide order prohibiting water shutoffs expiring on April 1st, City Manager Tim Morales says the City has not resumed shutoffs like surrounding municipalities, and no time frame has been set for when they will begin to shut off delinquent customers again.

Water shutoffs had been discontinued at beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, and Morales shared during this week’s City council meeting that there are currently 639 resident accounts that would normally be eligible for a shutoff, totalling an outstanding balance of nearly $1 million in past due payments.

Popular Posts
Wildfire In Northern Michigan Forest
SVSU Receives Largest Scholarship Gift in School History
Exchange Club of Saginaw To Honor Local Police
Northeast Michigan Forest Fire Contained
Midland County Flood Victim Wins $2 Million Lottery Prize
Sports News