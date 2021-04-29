Saginaw Still Not Shutting Off Water Service, Outstanding Balance Approaches $1M
(Alpha Media file photo)
The city of saginaw will continue to *not* shut off water service to residents struggling to pay their bills during the pandemic.
Even with the Statewide order prohibiting water shutoffs expiring on April 1st, City Manager Tim Morales says the City has not resumed shutoffs like surrounding municipalities, and no time frame has been set for when they will begin to shut off delinquent customers again.
Water shutoffs had been discontinued at beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, and Morales shared during this week’s City council meeting that there are currently 639 resident accounts that would normally be eligible for a shutoff, totalling an outstanding balance of nearly $1 million in past due payments.