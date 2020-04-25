      Weather Alert

Saginaw State Rep. To Serve on Joint Select Committee on COVID-19

Ann Williams
Apr 25, 2020 @ 10:36am
source: Office of Vanessa Guerra

State Representative Vanessa Guerra of Saginaw is among five members Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield has appointed to the bipartisan Joint Select Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The appointees are:

State Rep. Matt Hall (R-Marshall), Chair

State Rep. Julie Calley (R-Portland)

State Rep. Tyrone Carter (D-Detroit)

State Rep. Vanessa Guerra (D-Saginaw)

State Rep. Jack O’Malley (R-Lake Ann)

The Senate Majority Leader will be appointing five members from the Michigan Senate to the committee as well.

 

