Saginaw, State Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Michael Percha
Oct 9, 2020 @ 12:15pm
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on Delaware St. near State St. in the city of Saginaw.

At around 2:18 a.m. Friday, October 9, a 36-year-old Saginaw man called 9-1-1 to report a possible home invasion. The caller reported shooting at an unknown subject outside of his home through a window in his residence. Responding officers found 48-year-old Stacey Doreen Johnson dead outside the residence.

During the investigation, the caller became a suspect in Johnson’s death and was arrested on charges of open murder. He’s being held at the Saginaw County Jail and should be arraigned on Monday, October 12.

