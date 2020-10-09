Saginaw, State Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide on Delaware St. near State St. in the city of Saginaw.
At around 2:18 a.m. Friday, October 9, a 36-year-old Saginaw man called 9-1-1 to report a possible home invasion. The caller reported shooting at an unknown subject outside of his home through a window in his residence. Responding officers found 48-year-old Stacey Doreen Johnson dead outside the residence.
During the investigation, the caller became a suspect in Johnson’s death and was arrested on charges of open murder. He’s being held at the Saginaw County Jail and should be arraigned on Monday, October 12.