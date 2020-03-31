Saginaw STARS Suspends Saturday Services
The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) bus system is cutting more services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting Saturday, April 4, STARS will suspend remaining Saturday LIFT and EXPRESS dial a ride until further notice. Dial-a-ride services are still available for essential trips only. These include getting groceries or prescription medication, medical appointments or essential jobs.
Dial-a-ride operates Monday-Friday from 5:55 a.m.-8:55 p.m. Rides to Wellness services are unchanged. Saturday dialysis riders can continue to schedule trips as normal. Those riders will be accommodated through the STARS Rides to Wellness program.
Call (989) 753-9526 to schedule rides for essential trips. Further information regarding STARS Covid-19 response measures can be found at https://saginaw- stars.com/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/.